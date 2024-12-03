Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.
Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.
Stewart Information Services Price Performance
Shares of STC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,257. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STC
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $956,073.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,259.60. The trade was a 16.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Stewart Information Services
Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stewart Information Services
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.