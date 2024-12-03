Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,257. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.40 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.47%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $956,073.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,259.60. The trade was a 16.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.