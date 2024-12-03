State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.50 and last traded at $99.04, with a volume of 224641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.68.

State Street Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.79.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of State Street by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 546.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 79.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in State Street by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

