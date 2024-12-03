SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.30 Per Share

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SSP Group Stock Up 12.1 %

LON:SSPG traded up GBX 19.60 ($0.25) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 181.70 ($2.30). 46,759,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,138. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 142.20 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 243.20 ($3.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Apurvi Sheth bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £7,515 ($9,511.45). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.01), for a total value of £53,093.28 ($67,198.18). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,657 shares of company stock valued at $776,540. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.40).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

