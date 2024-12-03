SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPX Technologies worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 965.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $176.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $183.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

