Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $150.92 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $642,310.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,718,959.64. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,527,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,571.64. This trade represents a 25.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,802 shares of company stock worth $3,887,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.