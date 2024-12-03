SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Trimmed by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,235 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,144 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after buying an additional 4,585,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 662,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $71.09. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

