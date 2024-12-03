SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $244.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.15 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.64.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

