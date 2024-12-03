Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLNO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $153,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,814.95. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 21,633 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,069,319.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,553 shares in the company, valued at $35,567,504.79. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,194 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $6,533,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 554,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after buying an additional 403,584 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36,534 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 501,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 282,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of -1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($1.22). Analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.