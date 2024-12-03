Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 765,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 668% from the average session volume of 99,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.42.
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
