Short Interest in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Increases By 22.3%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

