Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Decreases By 6.3%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 120.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 140,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Crawford Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 91,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBCP shares. Hovde Group lowered Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,343. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $403.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

