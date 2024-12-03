Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Drops By 9.4%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.4 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

GUKYF stock remained flat at $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

