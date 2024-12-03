Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Grows By 16.7%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,739,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 3,203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37,393.0 days.
Goodman Group Price Performance
Shares of GMGSF remained flat at $27.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. Goodman Group has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.32.
Goodman Group Company Profile
