Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Grows By 16.7%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,739,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 3,203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37,393.0 days.

Goodman Group Price Performance

Shares of GMGSF remained flat at $27.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. Goodman Group has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.32.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

