Short Interest in Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Increases By 8.6%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Goodfood Market Stock Down 2.8 %
GDDFF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.
Goodfood Market Company Profile
