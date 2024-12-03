Short Interest in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Decreases By 5.9%

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Global-E Online by 226.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLBE traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.96. 379,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. Global-E Online has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

