Short Interest in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Decreases By 5.9%

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.
GLBE traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.96. 379,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. Global-E Online has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $53.05.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
