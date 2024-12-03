Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Expands By 20.5%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,742,900 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 3,106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 251.2 days.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBNXF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Gibson Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

