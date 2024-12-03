Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Grows By 11.3%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $12.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

