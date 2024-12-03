Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Grows By 11.3%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $12.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.
About Fuji Media
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Media
- What is a Dividend King?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.