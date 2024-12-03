Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Drops By 11.3%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FELTY traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. 24,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. Fuji Electric has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.17.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

