Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Drops By 6.1%

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FCF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. 39,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $121.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen acquired 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,593.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $979,014.77. This represents a 5.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,572.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

