Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Decreases By 5.9%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Institutional Trading of FingerMotion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in FingerMotion by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion Stock Down 0.5 %

FNGR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,347. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FingerMotion has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 49.46% and a negative net margin of 18.29%.

(Get Free Report)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.