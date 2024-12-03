Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Increases By 15.2%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,975,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 2,583,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 268.0 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 1.1 %
ELCPF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.56. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $5.05.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
