Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Increases By 15.2%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,975,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 2,583,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 268.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 1.1 %

ELCPF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.56. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $5.05.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

