Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declines By 6.3%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 857.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EOI traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. 80,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,829. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1338 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

