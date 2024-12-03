Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Increases By 6.1%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 35,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Costamare by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Costamare by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,777. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Costamare has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $17.58.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $544.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CMRE. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Costamare Company Profile

