Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Drops By 7.6%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

C&C Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGPZF remained flat at $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

