Short Interest in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Expands By 6.3%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 113,106 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 124,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 45,827 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 382.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 101,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,560. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $884.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 117.25%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

