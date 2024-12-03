Short Interest in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Drops By 11.5%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 10,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Canoo from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

Canoo Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Canoo by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 6,195,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,592. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.15. Canoo has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

