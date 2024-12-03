Short Interest in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Decreases By 13.1%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,701,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,903,000 after buying an additional 494,669 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,480,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,646,000 after buying an additional 380,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,001,000 after buying an additional 50,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,756,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,388,000 after buying an additional 281,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,588,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,202,000 after buying an additional 457,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,408. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

View Our Latest Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.