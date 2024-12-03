Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Drops By 11.3%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

BPMUF remained flat at $52.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

