Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Decreases By 8.3%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Barfresh Food Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. 569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,249. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 131.76% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Greenridge Global raised Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Barfresh Food Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barfresh Food Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of Barfresh Food Group worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.