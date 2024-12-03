Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Rises By 20.0%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Bank of Communications Stock Performance
Shares of BCMXY stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
About Bank of Communications
