Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Rises By 20.0%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Shares of BCMXY stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

About Bank of Communications

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.