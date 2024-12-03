Short Interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Drops By 6.3%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $38,415.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,591.08. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 89,940 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 562,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4,307.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 547,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 535,301 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

