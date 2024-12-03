Short Interest in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Drops By 7.1%

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after buying an additional 3,330,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after buying an additional 2,538,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 76.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,575,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AHR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -60.33. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -208.33%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

