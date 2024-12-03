Septerna, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SEPN) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Septerna’s (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 4th. Septerna had issued 16,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $288,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SEPN stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Septerna has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.34.

In other Septerna news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third bought 370,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,215,591 shares in the company, valued at $111,880,638. This represents a 6.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

