Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.61. 1,042,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 100.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 523.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

