Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.02. 248,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 710,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Sasol Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 3,112.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

