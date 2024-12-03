RS Group (LON:RS1) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 840 ($10.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.
RS1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital raised shares of RS Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 841.67 ($10.65).
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
