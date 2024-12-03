Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Announces $0.21 Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 101,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,114. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

