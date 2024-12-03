Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RITM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RITM

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 668,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $619.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.