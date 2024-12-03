Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Acquired by Harvey Partners LLC

Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,227,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,500 shares during the quarter. Riskified makes up 1.7% of Harvey Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in Riskified were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Riskified by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Riskified by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.84.

Riskified Trading Down 1.5 %

RSKD opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Riskified Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Riskified announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Riskified Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

