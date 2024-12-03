Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stake Reduced by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329,167 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 3.0% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.90% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $100,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 169,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,149. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.77%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

