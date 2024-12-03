Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RVMD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of RVMD stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. 1,105,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $449,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,638.10. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $249,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,381.30. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,866 shares of company stock worth $6,355,624. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 12.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

