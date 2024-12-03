Reviewing Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) & Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Safehold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Safehold and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 4 5 0 2.56 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Safehold currently has a consensus target price of $28.22, indicating a potential upside of 35.68%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

This table compares Safehold and Universal Health Realty Income Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $352.58 million 4.21 -$54.97 million $1.70 12.24 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $95.57 million 5.91 $15.40 million $1.31 31.13

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Safehold has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold 32.08% 4.79% 1.66% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.41% 9.44% 3.07%

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Safehold pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 222.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Safehold beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

