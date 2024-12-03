Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Triumph Group (TGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI):

11/20/2024 – Triumph Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2024 – Triumph Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Triumph Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Triumph Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Triumph Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/18/2024 – Triumph Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Triumph Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

Triumph Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.52. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 473.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 158,893 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

