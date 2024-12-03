Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Increases Dividend to $1.80 Per Share

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Monday, December 2nd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous special dividend of $0.20.

Rayonier has a payout ratio of 207.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 219.2%.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. 68,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.21 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYN. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYN

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

In other news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,935.76. This represents a 19.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.