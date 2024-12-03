Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.20. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 1,054 shares trading hands.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
