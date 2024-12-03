Q4 Earnings Forecast for ARLP Issued By Singular Research

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Singular Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Singular Research has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARLP. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

ARLP opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.16. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $613.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 67,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 89.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $29,144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,500,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 208,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

