Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KE were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 64,449 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of KE by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

