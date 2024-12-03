Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 10,100 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,007 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 87.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 40.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,391 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $146,068.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,579,670.24. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,332,142.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,958,095 shares in the company, valued at $522,880,698.70. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,054 shares of company stock worth $18,507,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of BANF opened at $127.46 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $132.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $163.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. Analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BANF. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

