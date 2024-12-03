Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2,377.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 4,014.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

OFG Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

