PROCEPT BioRobotics’ (PRCT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.84. 22,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $2,584,668.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,529,668.55. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 36,500 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $2,780,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,407,951.24. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,973 shares of company stock valued at $48,976,847 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

